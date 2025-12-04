'Salute courage, unmatched commitment of our warriors': Assam CM on Navy Day

Guwahati, Dec 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid rich tributes to the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day, praising the force for its courage, discipline and steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister wrote: "On #NavyDay, we salute the courage, discipline and unmatched commitment of our Naval warriors who keep India's seas safe, strong and sovereign. From our vast coastline to the farthest oceans, our Nation stands proud of their unwavering service and sacrifice."

CM Sarma's greetings echoed nationwide expressions of admiration for the Navy, which plays a vital role in ensuring India’s maritime security, protecting trade routes and responding to humanitarian and disaster situations across the Indo-Pacific region.

Navy Day is observed every year on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident, the audacious naval offensive carried out by the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The operation, executed on the night of December 4, saw Indian missile boats attack Karachi harbour, inflicting significant damage on Pakistan's naval assets and marking one of the most decisive maritime victories in India's history. The day has since been celebrated to honour the bravery of naval personnel and highlight the Navy’s expanding strategic role.

Over the decades, the Indian Navy has transformed into a modern, blue-water force capable of operations in distant seas. Its responsibilities span securing the 7,500-km-long coastline, safeguarding island territories, protecting sea lanes of communication and strengthening maritime partnerships with friendly nations through joint exercises and defence cooperation.

The Navy also leads critical humanitarian missions, including evacuation operations and disaster relief during cyclones, tsunamis and international emergencies.

Recent years have seen increased focus on indigenisation under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, with warships, submarines and maritime systems being designed and built in Indian shipyards.

CM Sarma's message, officials said, reflects recognition of the Navy's pivotal role in national security and its growing importance in the geopolitical landscape of the Indian Ocean Region.

