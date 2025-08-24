Saints slam Swami Rambhadracharya’s ‘indecent remarks’ on Premanand Maharaj

Ayodhya/Ujjain, Aug 24 (IANS) The Saint community has expressed displeasure over the remarks made by spiritual guru Swami Rambhadracharya on Premanand Maharaj.

Many prominent saints have criticised his statement, calling it “against the values of Sanatan Dharma”.

Deveshcharya Maharaj of Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi condemned the statement of Swami Rambhadracharya and said, "Such words are not in accordance with his position. Swami Rambhadracharya is a highly revered saint and has the highest position in Sanatan Dharma. The use of such language is absolutely inappropriate. Restraint and decent behaviour is expected from saints."

Similarly, Sitaram Das Maharaj described this comment as a sign of narrow-mindedness. He said, "Saint Premanand is an inspiration for millions of youth. Swami Rambhadracharya should have avoided making such a statement."

He further said that the duty of saints is to unite society, not to create controversy. “Such things cannot be supported. Saints should exercise restraint in their behaviour and speech, so that the dignity of Sanatan Dharma is maintained,” he added.

Mahant Raju Das, priest of Hanumangarhi temple, also expressed his opinion on this issue. He said, "Both Swami Rambhadracharya and Premanand Maharaj are great saints. Such statements should be avoided, as they give a wrong message to society. I urge the saints to maintain mutual respect and harmony."

Mahant Rameshwar Das Maharaj, president of Ujjain Akhara Parishad, also termed this comment as inappropriate. He said, "Saints should stay away from such comments. Swami Rambhadracharya's statement is not in accordance with the dignity of Sanatan Dharma. Instead of unnecessary statements, I urge the saint community to give the message of unity and peace to the country and society."

At the same time, Mahant Vishal Das Maharaj, calling this matter an internal issue of the saints, suggested that both the saints should sit together and resolve the dispute through talks. He said, "Both are venerable. If there is any difference of opinion, it should be resolved amicably."

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya’s critical statements challenging Premanand Maharaj's knowledge and popularity sparked controversy.

Rambhadracharya said, "I challenge Premanand ji to speak even one word of Sanskrit in front of me, or explain the meaning of the Sanskrit shlokas I have said."

