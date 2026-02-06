Saints and seers slam Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', seek ban, apology from filmmakers

Ayodhya, Feb 6 (IANS) Prominent religious saints and seers across the country have expressed strong resentment over Netflix's film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. Several leading religious figures have sharply criticised the film, calling it harmful to society, adding that such a film title and content promoted hatred and could damage social harmony.

Read More

Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj of Saket Bhawan Temple in Ayodhya, expressed his anger over the film, saying, "Deliberately targeting a particular community and attaching an objectionable word to its name is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The term 'Ghooskhor Pandat' is insulting and promotes a mindset that views the entire community negatively."

He questioned that if the filmmakers wanted to highlight social evils, were there no such individuals in other religions or communities?

"The Brahmin community is being targeted because it is tolerant and has always remained devoted to national interest. Targeting such a peaceful and simple community is highly condemnable," he said.

Mahant Deveshacharya Maharaj of Siddh Peeth Hanuman Garhi, also questioned the role of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"How are films that create conflict and division in society being cleared? This film attempts to insult and defame a particular community, which is unacceptable in any form. Strict action must be taken, and the filmmakers should publicly apologise to the entire Brahmin community," he said.

Hanuman Garhi saint Amit Das Ji Maharaj termed the film unfortunate, saying, "Misrepresenting any religion or caste through films sends a wrong message in society. Such films incite people against each other. The censor board must understand its responsibility and immediately ban such films. The screening of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' should be stopped at once and the matter thoroughly investigated."

Jagatguru Paramhansacharya Maharaj said, ''This film is one that will disturb mutual harmony in society. It insults the Brahmin community. If this film is released, it will certainly spoil the social atmosphere, and violence involving its makers is most likely. Therefore, I urge the Union government and the administration that no film should be released if it hurts or insults any community."

--IANS

sn/khz