Saffron wave inevitable in Telangana municipal polls: MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Monday that the saffron wave is inevitable in the municipal elections in Telangana.

Read More

Hitting back at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the BJP leader posted on social media that the saffron wave is inevitable and that the Chief Minister knows it.

“His frustrated media interaction said it all. It increasingly appears that the CM’s script is being drafted in Darussalam. The language and political narrative of Asaduddin Owaisi and the CM are the same,” he said.

The MoS alleged that a big deal was struck for the Karimnagar mayor post. “Wasn’t there an understanding to hand over the Karimnagar mayor’s chair to AIMIM? Who is the cobra and who is the rat-snake will be clear once the results are out,” he said.

On Revanth Reddy’s allegation that the Centre has given nothing to Telangana during the last 12 years, Bandi Sanjay said that people clearly know what the Centre has delivered to Telangana. He alleged that, except for Central funds, the CM has not released a single rupee in two years to municipalities, panchayats, or corporations.

“During the campaign, people are openly questioning what happened to Congress's promises. Municipalities were created without even basic civic facilities. Congress came to power on tall promises, but in just two years, its reality stands fully exposed. CM continues to make irresponsible and empty statements,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay also slammed the Congress government over its handling of the phone-tapping case investigation.

“Not a single arrest has been made in the phone-tapping case. The CM lacks the courage to file a counter in the Supreme Court. Why is the investigation being delayed, and why hasn’t the CM written to the Enforcement Directorate? The CM should openly state that he has no courage to act against the KCR family. Who allowed Prabhakar Rao to escape due to sheer incompetence?” he asked while reacting to Revanth Reddy’s allegation that the BJP government at the Centre did nothing to bring back Prabhakar Rao, former chief of Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and key accused in the case.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao stated that the continuous ranting and nervous reactions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy only expose the Congress party’s growing panic. “His statements against Modi ji and our leaders are born out of fear of the BJP’s rising acceptance among the people of Telangana,” he said in a post on X.

The BJP leader claimed that over the last 12 years, the BJP-led Central Government has allocated more than Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana through various schemes, infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives, and devolution of funds.

“Yet, despite this undeniable support, the Chief Minister continues to mislead the people with blatant lies. This is a local body election, and instead of indulging in baseless allegations against the Government of India, Revanth Reddy must answer a simple question: What has the Congress government done for Telangana? - Where are the much-publicised six guarantees? - Where are the promises made in the Congress manifesto? - Why is there no governance and development in our municipalities? The truth is that the Telangana Congress is rattled by the BJP’s strong performance and growing grassroots presence in municipal elections,” Ramchander Rao added.

--IANS

ms/uk