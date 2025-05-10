Safety of citizens top priority of our govt, claims Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday claimed that the safety and security of the state’s citizens is the “topmost priority” of the Rajasthan government, in light of the evolving situation between India and Pakistan.

He said the government is closely monitoring the developments and taking all necessary decisions to ensure preparedness. He underscored the importance of cooperation from all political parties during these times.

He called for unity and mutual harmony among all parties, urging them to work together with the government in the larger interest of the state. "We are fully prepared to face any situation," he assured.

The Chief Minister informed that urgent steps are being taken to fill all vacant posts in the border districts to meet manpower requirements. He announced that a revolving fund has been allocated for Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh, and Phalodi for emergency needs, including transportation, setting up camps, procuring medicines and equipment, and providing food to affected people. He added that additional personnel from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Disaster Relief Forces, and Civil Defence have been deployed in border areas to strengthen security arrangements.

Ministers and secretaries in charge of these districts are maintaining close coordination with local administrations, and rapid response teams are actively addressing any reported incidents.

Sharma stated that blackout protocols and traffic restrictions in border districts are being implemented in accordance with security agency guidelines, encouraging cooperation from citizens.

The government has issued directives against the use of bright lights, glare, and fireworks at weddings and public events. Flying private drones has been strictly prohibited.

He further directed district administrations to strengthen siren systems and raise public awareness about various siren signals through television, radio, and social media platforms.

The Chief Minister said special vigilance is being maintained at public spaces such as markets, tourist sites, bus stands, and railway stations.

Security has also been enhanced at religious sites, key infrastructure like dams, power stations, and refineries. Cybersecurity measures have been put in place to prevent any potential cyberattacks.

He urged political parties to stay in touch with their workers and volunteers, and to assist the government in activities such as blood donation drives, rescue operations, blackouts, and other emergency arrangements.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, MLAs Rafiq Khan, Dr. Subhash Garg (Rashtriya Lok Dal), Manoj Kumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), and Shri Umesh Meena (Bharat Adivasi Party).

