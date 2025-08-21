Safety enforcement on UER-II is top priority: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Focusing on safety measures on UER-II, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma chaired a UT-Level Coordination Committee meeting to review key infrastructure challenges and accelerate the pace of ongoing projects under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The discussion primarily revolved around the recently inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) corridor, which is poised to play a transformative role in decongesting Delhi’s traffic and improving regional connectivity.

Highlighting the need for safety measures on UER-II, Parvesh Sahib Singh directed the Delhi Traffic Police to ensure proper awareness through signages, public announcements, and awareness drives.

Additionally, the Minister instructed that surveillance cameras, adequate manpower, and patrolling vans be deployed across the corridor, while ambulances should be stationed at regular intervals to guarantee a swift emergency response system.

“UER-II is not just another road; it is a high-speed lifeline for Delhi. We will ensure that passengers get world-class infrastructure facilities without compromising on safety and security. Our goal is to provide a convenient, safe and reliable travel experience,” Parvesh Verma said.

The Minister stressed that service roads should be constructed immediately by NHAI so that people living in nearby areas can have smooth and safe access towards UER-II. He said this would not only improve local connectivity but also ensure better traffic management on the corridor.

He also noted that the Delhi Jal Board has completed shifting of the water pipeline at Village Nangli Sakrawati, resolving a critical component of the project.

To prevent flooding during monsoons, the Minister directed the concerned departments to put in place a robust drainage system in vulnerable areas such as Karala–Kanjhawala Road, Mundka–Karala Road, and near Village Barwala. He emphasised that the drainage plan should be permanent, not temporary, to avoid repeated waterlogging issues.

Addressing the power requirements of Package 5 of UER-II, the Minister instructed BSES to fast-track the installation of transformers while directing NHAI to coordinate with the India International Convention Centre (IICC) for smooth execution.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from NHAI, Delhi Traffic Police, PWD, BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Environment Department, MCD, Revenue Department, and Power Department. The Minister reiterated that seamless coordination between departments was crucial to delivering projects on time and to the highest standards.

With UER-II set to significantly ease the burden on Delhi’s arterial roads, Parvesh Verma stressed that the corridor must stand as a benchmark of modern infrastructure, safety, and efficiency in the capital city.

--IANS

rch/pgh