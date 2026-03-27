Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti takes charge as NCBC chairperson; Kiran Mahalle joins as Member

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has welcomed new leadership with the appointment of former MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti as Chairperson and former Amravati mayor Kiran Umesh Mahalle as its Member.

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Jyoti assumed charge on March 18, 2026, while Mahalle took office on March 20, 2026, marking a significant strengthening of the Commission’s mandate to safeguard the rights and welfare of backward classes across India.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, a seasoned politician and former Member of Parliament, brings extensive experience in governance and social development. She has previously served as Union Minister of State in the Ministries of Rural Development and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Known for her grassroots connect, Jyoti has been actively engaged in initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised communities, particularly in rural areas. Her leadership is expected to enhance the Commission’s role in addressing socio-economic challenges faced by backward classes.

Joining her is Kiran Umesh Mahalle, a veteran public representative with a strong background in local governance and social work. Mahalle has served as Mayor of the Amravati Municipal Corporation and has held several key positions in cooperative and social institutions. Her work has consistently focused on women’s empowerment, social welfare, and inclusive development.

With her experience in grassroots administration, Mahalle is expected to contribute significantly to policy formulation and implementation within the NCBC.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has extended a warm welcome to both appointees, expressing confidence that their combined expertise will provide valuable guidance in strengthening the Commission’s mission.

The NCBC plays a crucial role in advising the government on matters related to the welfare and protection of backward classes, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and resources.

With Jyoti’s national-level experience and Mahalle’s grassroots leadership, the Commission is poised to intensify its efforts in addressing issues of social justice, economic empowerment, and protection of rights for backward communities. Their appointments come at a time when inclusive development and social equity remain pressing priorities for the government.

--IANS

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