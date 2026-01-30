Sadhvi death case: Rajasthan leaders demand high-level probe

Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) The mysterious death of renowned Rajasthani storyteller and bhajan singer Sadhvi Prem Baisa has sparked widespread outrage among her followers and has now reached the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Read More

Leaders across party lines have demanded a high-level inquiry into the case, while the state government has assured a thorough investigation.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully and BJP MLA from Hawamahal Balmukundacharya raised the issue in the Assembly, terming the circumstances surrounding the Sadhvi’s death as suspicious.

They demanded the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the matter and ensure transparency.

Addressing the media in the Assembly premises, Balmukundacharya said that Sadhvi Prem Baisa played a significant role in connecting people with Sanatan Dharma.

“The doubts and questions being raised by devotees must be resolved. A high-level inquiry is necessary so that the truth comes before the public,” he said.

He also demanded strict action against those allegedly trying to tarnish the image of the Sadhvi.

Tikaram Jully said that devotees across the state are deeply shocked by her sudden demise.

“A fair and impartial investigation is essential to restore public faith and uncover the truth,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said that the police are investigating the case from every possible angle.

“Several aspects have emerged in this matter. The family claims the death was caused by a wrong injection, while the hospital administration has stated that the Sadhvi was brought in dead. The case is also being widely discussed on social media. We are awaiting the post-mortem report, after which the complete facts will be made public,” the minister said.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa was cremated and given samadhi on Friday at her ancestral village, Pareu, with full religious and traditional rites. Her mortal remains were laid to rest at the Shiv Shakti Dham Ashram, established by her.

Thousands of devotees, saints, and religious leaders from various akhadas and monasteries attended the last rites, creating a sombre atmosphere. Mewar Mahamandaleshwar Ishwariya Nandgiri paid tribute, stating that Prem Baisa was the “daughter of the entire Sanatan Dharma.”

He questioned the claim of death due to an injection and urged the medical department to conduct a detailed investigation.

Sadhvi’s father, Viramnath, has also demanded justice, alleging that his daughter died after being administered a wrong injection.

He said he is ready to cooperate fully with the administration and undergo any medical or legal procedures required. He reiterated that those responsible should face strict punishment.

Born in Pareu, Sadhvi Prem Baisa lost her mother at the age of two and was raised at Gurukripa Ashram in Jodhpur, where she received religious education under prominent saints.

Through her melodious bhajans and Bhagwat Katha discourses, she gained popularity in India and abroad. Several prominent saints, including Baba Ramdev, had attended the inauguration of her Sadhana Kutir Ashram on Pal Road in Jodhpur.

Following her death on January 28 in Jodhpur, a post-mortem was conducted, and her body was brought to Pareu late at night. Bhajans continued throughout the night at the ashram, and the samadhi ceremony was performed on Friday morning with full rituals.

As the state awaits the post-mortem report, public attention remains focused on the investigation, which is expected to reveal the real cause of Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death.

--IANS

arc/dan