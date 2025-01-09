Saddened by unfortunate stampede at Tirupati Temple: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: Following a stampede at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his condolences and prayers for the affected families and the injured.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Saddened by the unfortunate stampede at Tirupati Temple. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost dear ones. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."



Notably, the officials said that four people were killed in a stampede that broke out at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for 'darshan' tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As per the statement, CM Naidu said that he was deeply disturbed by the loss of four lives in the incident that took place when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens.

The CM spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident, the CMO said.

The CM is keeping abreast of the current situation by speaking to district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials from time to time. The CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment, the CMO added in its statement.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday also expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Tirupati.

In the aftermath of the incident, Rahul Gandhi urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.

In a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time." (ANI)