Sadbhavna Yatra held to foster goodwill, unity in the country: Ramesh Chennithala

Parbhani, May 5 (IANS) Congress incharge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that to foster goodwill and unity in the country, the Congress has undertaken a Sadbhavna Yatra and similar yatras will be held across the state in the future.

He said that former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi was the first to launch a Sadbhavna Yatra in the country, adding that the state Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal initiated the Sadbhavna Yatra in Maharashtra and after the announcement of the very first Yatra, a minister in the Mahayuti government had to resign.

Chennithala further stated that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi raised his voice against the injustice done to Somanath Suryawanshi and Vijay Wakode.

“Even after three months, no action has been taken by the government against Suryawanshi's murderers, and CM Fadnavis remains silent and there is no law and order in the state,” he said.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of a caste census for social justice, which will benefit backwards, deprived, and oppressed communities. When the caste census was raised, BJP and PM Modi opposed it, but eventually, the Modi government had to agree.

“People no longer trust the Union government. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed but not implemented. A decision on the caste census was made, but there is no announcement on when it will be conducted,” he remarked.

Harshvardhan Sapkal said that due to LoP Gandhi’s firm stance on the caste census, the Centre had to concede.

“The Maratha reservation issue can be resolved if a caste census is conducted. The 27 per cent reservation for OBCs may also increase up to 65 per cent. The BJP is inciting conflicts among castes. In such times, it is crucial for the Bahujan community to unite,” he said.

Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Sadbhavna Yatra was aimed at bridging hearts and uniting communities.

“BJP leaders are talking about breaking the Congress. BJP has developed a habit of breaking others’ houses — we’ll take revenge when our time comes. Some people are leaving the party, but instead of following others, make your own path,” he added.

Former Minister Naseem Khan said that despite the risk to his own life, Rahul Gandhi undertook a national march and when the country faces a crisis or social harmony is disturbed, the Congress always steps forward.

“Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered, and Somanath Suryawanshi was killed in police custody, but the BJP-led alliance government remains unaffected. Rahul Gandhi visited Suryawanshi’s family in Parbhani. Today, Congress is working to protect the Constitution and democracy. If the Constitution is read and followed, harmony will prevail, and justice will be ensured for all castes and religions,” he commented.

MP Chandrakant Handore said, “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us the world’s most sacred Constitution, granting equal rights to all, but BJP wants to replace it and bring in the Manusmriti. To increase goodwill in the country, Congress is undertaking the Samvidhan Bachao Yatra and Sadbhavna Yatras.”

MP Praniti Shinde said that when a terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, LoP Gandhi went to meet the victims’ families, while Prime Minister Modi was busy campaigning in Bihar.

--IANS

