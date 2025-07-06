Sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain emphasise his commitment to righteousness: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, PM Modi said he inspired people to uphold truth in the face of adversity.

“The sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness. He inspires people to uphold truth in the face of adversity,” wrote PM Modi on X. Currently, the Prime Minister is in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit.

The solemn observance of Ashoora-e-Muharram marks a poignant day in Islamic history, honouring the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the revered grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his companions. This day is synonymous with courage, sacrifice, and steadfastness in the face of tyranny.

Millions gather to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for truth, righteousness, and justice in the Battle of Karbala.

The 10th Muharram, called Ashura, is being observed across the country on Sunday. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Shia Muslims across the world observe a public mourning.

In Kashmir, the Shia community on Friday (July 4) took out a Muharram procession on the traditional route in the city here to mark the eighth day of mourning. The processions will also be taken out on Sunday to mark the tenth day.

The 10th day of the first month of Muharram of the Muslim calendar marks the day of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, who was killed by the army of King Yazid in 680 AD on the banks of the Euphrates River in Iraq in the Karbala area. The besieged family of Imam Hussain, his family and companions, were denied drinking water even when they were camped at the bank of the Euphrates. Even the 6-month-old Ali Asghar was denied drinking water by the army of the Yazid. Imam Hussain chose to sacrifice himself and his family and companions rather than accept the supremacy of evil over the truth.

Shia Muslims commemorate the event by taking out processions and chest-beating, but the mourning of Muharram is sacrosanct to both the Shia and the Sunni Muslims alike.

