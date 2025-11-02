Sacrifice, service to humanity core messages of Guru Teg Bahadur's life: Himachal Guv

Shimla, Nov 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, attended the state-level event organised by Shri Guru Singh Sabha at the historic Ridge here to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that sacrifice, devotion and service to humanity were the core messages of Guru Teg Bahadur's life, and it is essential to follow the path shown by him.

"Guru Teg Bahadur ji's life teaches us that religion is not merely about worship, but about protecting humanity," he added.

The Governor said that Guru-ji sacrificed his life to safeguard the rights and freedom of all people, and his supreme martyrdom proved that sacrifices made for truth and justice never go in vain.

He also noted that Guru Teg Bahadur's message was not confined to any one faith, but was for the entire humanity.

"The gathering of people from diverse communities and regions on this sacred occasion reflects the true spirit of India's unity and brotherhood," he added.

Governor Shukla said that whenever society faces fear, intolerance, or division, Guru's teachings guide "us towards courage, compassion, and service".

True devotion, he added, lies in serving humanity and walking the path of truth.

The Governor urged people to imbibe Guru's ideals in their lives to be tolerant, respect others' faiths, and promote unity, harmony, and the spirit of service in society.

Earlier, Governor Shukla was felicitated by Jasvinder Singh, President of Shri Guru Singh Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Public Works Minister Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap, former MP and State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Mayor Surender Chauhan, legislators Harish Janartha and Hardeep Singh Bawa, member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Daljit Singh Bhindar, members of the Sikh community, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

