Sacred yatra begins in Haryana to mark martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (IANS) On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of 'Hind Ki Chadar' Guru Tegh Bahadur, a sacred yatra commenced on Saturday from the holy land of Rori at Sirsa in Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended an 'ardas' at the historic Gurusar Rori Sahib Gurdwara, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state.

In his address on this occasion, CM Saini said that Guru Tegh Bahadur was not only a saviour of the Sikh community or India but of human rights in the entire world.

He added that this yatra is an effort to spread Guruji's message of penance, sacrifice, and his supreme martyrdom in defence of faith and righteousness to every corner of society.

He said that to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur, four sacred yatras will be organised across Haryana.

These yatras will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 24, where an all-faith conference will be held.

On November 25, a grand congregation (mahasamagam) will be organised in Kurukshetra, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister said that Guru Tegh Bahadur shared a profound connection with the sacred land of Haryana.

In 1665, the headquarters of Sikhism was shifted to Dharmatan in pargana Jind in the region of Bangar Desh (now Haryana).

This decision was taken because the area was directly connected to Lohgarh in the south.

During the same year, Guru Tegh Bahadur travelled from Bangar Desh to Lohgarh, passing through Jind, Kaithal, Cheeka, Karah, Siana Saidan, and then Pehowa, where he met local Sikh sangat.

From there, Guru sahib proceeded to the village of Barna in Kurukshetra district, where Masand Bhai Sudha welcomed him.

He also visited Thanesar in Ladwa and Yamunanagar regions during his travels.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great fortune for the people of Haryana that the sacred footsteps of Guru Tegh Bahadur graced this land several times.

During his visits, he imparted divine knowledge to the sangat and inspired them to uphold righteousness and protect faith.

The places where he visited have been preserved in the form of 'gurughars' (gurdwaras), which continue to spread the light of his teachings for centuries.

Today, more than 30 such sites have become revered pilgrimage destinations, where devotees visit throughout the year to seek spiritual upliftment.

