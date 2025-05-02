Sachin Pilot calls Pahalgam tragedy an "attack is on India"; urges govt to give strong reply

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and called for a strong response from the Central government to prevent future incidents.

"This attack is not just on tourists, this is an attack on India. The government has the support of 140 crore Indians and all political parties. Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji have said that we are with the Government in this hour of crisis but they will have to give a befitting reply to terrorism. All the resources available to the Government of India should be gathered and give such a reply that such an incident can never take place in future," Pilot said.

Pilot also said that giving free hand to the armed forces is good, they also need clear directions on their actions.

"They know better about what has to be done because they have all the intelligence inputs and resources. Giving free hand to the armed forces is good but they will have to be given directions too as to what they have to do and how they have to do it. They should not hesitate, the entire country is standing with them," he said.

He also demanded that a Parliament session be held to discuss the incident and to display unity in the country to the world.

"We demanded that a Parliament session should be called so that the unity in the country can be displayed before the world. PM did not attend the all-party meeting. We stand with the government even today but we want the government not to hesitate. They can take whatever steps they have to take, we stand with them," he said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Government sources said PM Modi affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. (ANI)

