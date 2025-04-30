"Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues...": Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Union Cabinet's decision on caste census

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census, saying that the decision reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's deep commitment to inclusive governance.

He added that this landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of our country's marginalised communities.

In a post on X, Naidu said, "The decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's deep commitment to inclusive governance. This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India."

https://x.com/ncbn/status/1917561104282312947

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided on Wednesday to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

After the meeting, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media about the decision, saying the move would strengthen the country's social and economic structure.

'While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister Vaishnaw said caste was excluded from all census operations conducted since independence.

"In 2010, then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the Cabinet. A Group of Ministers was formed to deliberate on this subject, and most political parties recommended conducting a caste census. Despite this, the previous government opted for a survey instead of a caste census, known as the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC)," he said.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule. (ANI)

