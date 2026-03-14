Sabarimala women entry issue flares up ahead of polls; CPI(M), Opposition spar

Thiruvananthapuram, March 14 (IANS) The Kerala government’s shift in stance on women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple has triggered a sharp political confrontation between the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition, with both sides accusing each other of political opportunism ahead of the Assembly elections.

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Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan alleged that the state government altered its position purely with the election in mind. Speaking to the media in Ernakulam on Saturday, Satheesan said the government had now effectively come around to the same position that the Opposition had taken earlier on the sensitive issue.

“The government is now taking the very stand that the Opposition had adopted earlier on women’s entry at Sabarimala. Yet they continue to attack the Opposition and claim that we created trouble and lost in court,” he said.

According to him, the government had previously projected itself as the champion of progressive values, citing the ‘Women’s Wall’ campaign, while branding the Opposition as reactionary.

“Now, with elections approaching, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his colleagues are retreating from their earlier stand,” Satheesan said.

He also raised concerns over the progress of the investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft case, claiming that the probe had failed to make headway.

“Most of the accused have secured bail, and the Special Investigation Team has not even been able to file a preliminary charge sheet,” he said, adding that there was widespread apprehension that the case might be closed without a conclusion.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby defended the government’s revised stance, saying it was taken after considering prevailing public sentiment.

The Left government had earlier attempted to implement the order of the Supreme Court of India permitting women’s entry, he said, noting that the verdict had initially received broad political support, before some later changed their position.

Baby pointed out that the Supreme Court itself had now decided to review its earlier judgment and that the government’s current position reflected the mood of the society. “The party may have its own views, but it does not insist that the government must implement them exactly. Decisions are taken after assessing the larger social situation,” he said.

He added that decisions on matters relating to temple customs should ideally involve scholars familiar with religious traditions as well as social reformers, citing the expert committee associated with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as a possible model.

--IANS

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