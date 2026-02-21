Sabarimala Tantri's arrest: Kerala govt rejects conspiracy charge, Oppn seeks HC-monitored probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (IANS) A political row has intensified over the arrest of the Sabarimala tantri in the gold theft case, with the Vijayan government rejecting allegations of conspiracy and the Opposition demanding a High Court-monitored probe into the circumstances that led to his 40-day incarceration.

Law Minister P Rajeev dismissed claims that the arrest was politically motivated, stating that the government had not interfered at any stage of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

He said the arrest was based on clear evidence and termed allegations of conspiracy baseless.

The controversy follows the arrest of Tantri Kantarar Rajeevaru in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

In his bail plea, the Tantri alleged that his arrest stemmed from resentment within the ruling establishment over his opposition to the entry of women into Sabarimala.

The Kollam Vigilance Court granted him bail early this week, observing that there was no evidence linking him to the theft.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan has now demanded that the SIT publicly clarify the precise offence allegedly committed by the tantri and explain the grounds for his arrest.

The Opposition questioned whether the move was intended to divert attention from allegations raised against the CPI(M).

It also pointed to social media posts by party supporters claiming the arrest as a "credit" to the Chief Minister.

The Opposition had on January 11 sought clarity on the specific role of any accused person, whether a Minister or a tantri, in a criminal case.

"If he has committed a wrongdoing, let him remain in jail. But the public must be told about it," the Opposition said, calling for a High Court-supervised investigation into the episode.

While the SIT initially considered appealing against the bail order in the High Court, it has now reconsidered the move, reportedly to avoid the perception of targeting the tantri.

With the probe already under judicial supervision, the Left Democratic Front government faces mounting political pressure to defend both the arrest and the subsequent developments.

