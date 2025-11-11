Sabarimala gold theft casts shadow over Kerala’s two-phase local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (IANS) As Kerala gears up for the two-phase local body elections on December 9 and 11, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) finds itself confronting a controversy that could shape the political narrative well beyond the polls -- the alleged theft of sacred gold ornaments from the revered Sabarimala temple.

The scandal, involving the disappearance of sacred gold ornaments used for adorning the deity, has provoked widespread outrage among devotees and given the opposition a potent campaign weapon.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused the LDF government of shielding those responsible, calling it a “breach of faith.”

The controversy has revived memories of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the entry of two women into the temple -- in defiance of age-old ritual traditions -- triggered a massive backlash.

The UDF went on to win 19 of the state’s 20 parliamentary seats, with the Left paying a heavy political price.

Now, the gold theft issue threatens to reopen the same religious fault lines that had once isolated the LDF from sections of the Hindu electorate.

Polling on December 9 will cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam, while the second phase on December 11 will include Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Counting will take place on December 13. Elections will be held in 1,199 local bodies -- covering 23,576 wards -- with 33,746 polling stations, 1,37,922 ballot units, and 50,691 control units ready.

The final voters’ list includes 1.33 crore men, 1.49 crore women, and 271 transgender persons. Malappuram has the largest electorate (35.7 lakh), while Wayanad has the smallest (6.4 lakh).

The LDF, which currently governs five of the six municipal corporations and dominates local self-government institutions, is seeking to consolidate its position on the strength of welfare delivery and development initiatives.

The UDF, meanwhile, views the elections as a test of its revival, while the BJP hopes to expand its urban base.

With the emotionally charged Sabarimala issue back in the spotlight, the December polls could once again turn into a referendum on faith, governance, and political accountability in Kerala.

--IANS

sg/skp