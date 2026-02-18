Sabarimala gold theft case: Tantri Rajeevar gets bail, 6th accused to secure release

Kollam, Feb 18 (IANS) Tantri Kantarar Rajeevar on Wednesday was granted bail by the Kollam Vigilance Court in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case, marking a significant development in the high-profile probe.

The relief came on bail applications filed in the Kattillappalli case and the Dwarapalaka idol case.

The court observed that, at this stage, there is no prima facie evidence directly linking the tantri to the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala.

It also accepted the defence argument that his role was limited to ritualistic and spiritual functions, and that he did not exercise administrative or financial control.

The prosecution failed to establish a direct connection between the tantri and key accused Unnikrishnan Potti, who also walked out on bail.

Bail was granted with stringent conditions, with the court also taking into account the tantri’s health condition.

The decision is widely viewed as a setback for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had opposed bail and sought continued custody for further questioning.

During the hearing, the SIT submitted what it termed crucial evidence regarding asset accumulation by Tantri and his wife, alleging substantial unaccounted deposits in their names.

The prosecution argued that the accused’s financial sources were suspicious and warranted a detailed investigation.

The defence, however, maintained that the tantric was involved only in customary temple duties and had no role in the alleged theft.

With the tantric also getting bail, Rajeevar becomes the sixth accused in the case to secure bail, following Unnikrishnan Potti, Vasu and Murari Babu.

Arrested on January 9, he is the second accused to obtain bail before completing 90 days in custody.

Earlier, former administrative officer S. Sreekumar had also been granted bail.

Meanwhile, former Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar has sought statutory bail in the Kattillappalli case.

His plea will be considered on February 19, while two bail applications filed by K.P. Shankardas on health grounds are slated for hearing on February 23.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in the case so far, and six of them have secured bail.

