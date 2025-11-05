Sabarimala gold theft case: Satheesan seeks arrest of ex-Devaswom Commissioner N. Vasu

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Wednesday said that the Kerala High Court’s latest observations have vindicated the Opposition's long-standing charge that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) acted with undue haste in moving the Dwarapalaka (temple gatekeeper) sculptures for gold-plating work at the famed Sabarimala temple.

"The High Court has confirmed what we have been saying all along -- that the TDB showed unnecessary urgency in transporting the sculptures," Satheesan said.

"The court has also underlined our allegation that Unnikrishnan Potti functioned as the de facto authority at Sabarimala," he added.

Satheesan demanded the immediate arrest of N. Vasu, a former Devaswom Commissioner, stating that it was during his tenure that the gold-plated copper sheets were replaced and misreported in official records.

"Potti, the first accused in the case, had emailed Vasu on December 9, 2019, saying that some gold sheets remained and could be used for a poor woman’s wedding. Vasu himself has admitted receiving this mail," he said.

He pointed out that Vasu had served twice as Devaswom Commissioner and was later appointed TDB president only months after the scam surfaced -- a move that, Satheesan alleged, reflected his political clout within the CPI-M and the state government.

"Everyone knows that if Vasu is arrested, ministers and senior CPI-M leaders will also be exposed," the Opposition leader alleged.

He added that since the probe now covers irregularities between 2018 and 2025, the current Devaswom Board has no moral right to continue in office.

"Instead of acting against those responsible, the government and CPI-M are trying to extend the Board's term to protect them. The Opposition will not allow this," he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala High Court permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a scientific examination as part of its probe into the alleged gold-plating irregularities.

So far, three persons have been arrested, while Vasu has been questioned once and released.

Along with Potti, those arrested include serving TDB official Murari Babu and Sudheesh Kumar, Vasu's former private secretary during his tenure as TDB president.

Vasu, a close associate of the ruling party, earlier served as president of a CPI(M)-ruled village council and was part of veteran CPI(M) leader P. K. Gurudasan's staff when he was Excise Minister in the V.S. Achuthanandan cabinet (2006–11).

