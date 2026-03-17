Sabarimala gold theft case: Kerala HC stays clean chit to Tantri, issues notice on bail plea

Kochi, March 17 (IANS) In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court’s observation that there was no evidence against temple tantri Kantarar Rajeevar, dealing a setback to him and reopening legal scrutiny in the matter.

Read More

The tantric walked out on bail last month after being in jail for 41 days. Stung by the observations of the trial court in Kollam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) approached the Kerala High Court, which gave its orders.

The High Court passed the interim order while considering an appeal filed by the SIT.

The SIT argued that such observations could prejudice the ongoing investigation and sought judicial intervention to set them aside.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court not only stayed the controversial observations but also issued a notice to Rajeevar, seeking his response to the appeal.

The court further admitted for consideration a plea seeking cancellation of the bail, indicating that the matter will now undergo closer judicial examination.

The case pertains to the alleged theft of gold linked to the Sabarimala temple, a matter that has triggered considerable public and legal attention given the shrine’s religious significance and the sensitivity surrounding its administration.

The trial court’s earlier remark that there was no evidence against the Tantri had drawn criticism, with investigators maintaining that the probe was still underway and that such findings were premature.

By staying the trial court’s observations, the court has ensured that the investigation can proceed without being influenced by prior judicial comments.

With the High Court now seized of the matter, the coming days are likely to see intensified legal proceedings, even as the SIT continues its efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

Thirteen people were arrested in the case, of whom nine have so far been granted bail.

This case is going to be a key election campaign point for all three political fronts -- NDA, LDF and UDF -- in the April 9 Assembly polls.

--IANS

sg/dpb