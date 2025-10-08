Sabarimala gold row: Tantri denies granting permission to transport items to Chennai

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 8 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala has deepened, with Tantri (priest) Kandararu Rajeevar openly disputing claims made by Murari Babu.

The Tantri on Wednesday asserted that he had not given permission to transport the idols to Chennai for gold plating.

“What Murari Babu said is not right. I only permitted minor repair work at Sabarimala itself,” said Rajeevar. Murari Babu was the Administrative Officer at Sabarimala when the episode happened, and on Tuesday, he was suspended by the Travancore Devasom Board.

According to him, the fading was confined to a small portion of the lower part of the idol, and his written reply only allowed restoration on-site.

“At no point did I grant permission to take the idols outside the shrine. They were moved to Chennai without my consent,” he said.

The Tantri also clarified that the entire structure, including the Dwarapalaka idols, is coated with gold, not copper, as alleged in some quarters.

“All my communications clearly refer to gold. Whether in 2019 or now, I have never authorised sending the idols out for gold plating,” he stated.

Meanwhile, serious questions have been raised over how the idols were transported and the process altered.

The Tiruvabharanam Commissioner had earlier found that Chennai Smart Creations, the contractor, lacked the technical expertise to remove the existing plating and reapply gold. That finding was quietly revised within eight days, allowing traditional gold plating at the Sannidhanam instead.

A crucial email issued on July 30 to the Executive Officer was later withdrawn without explanation.

The reversal reportedly came after discussions with sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, raising further suspicion.

The latest statements from the Tantri have intensified the row over whether due process and temple tradition were bypassed in the handling of the Dwarapalaka idols.

The matter is now expected to draw closer scrutiny from the temple board and state authorities as calls grow for a transparent investigation.

