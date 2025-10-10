Sabarimala gold row probe may expose secretive, lucrative racket: Kerala sculptor

Alappuzha, Oct 10 (IANS) A veteran sculptor in Kerala, Mahesh Panikkar, has claimed that the probe into the Sabarimala gold controversy may expose a massive and highly lucrative racket, which has been going on secretly for a long time.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Panikkar claimed that the gold embedded in the temple’s Dwarapalaka (door guardian) idols and other sacred parts could have been sold for sums far exceeding their mere metal value, possibly reaching as high as Rs 100 crore.

As per reports, Panikkar is connected to the artisan family that originally created the idol at Sabarimala.

“Following the High Court order, it is clear that a huge theft has occurred. The real worth is in the divine energy of Sabarimala, not just the gold. Selling the idols with their sacred copper sheets intact increases their value manifold,” Panikkar said.

He stressed that Unnikrishnan Potti, currently under scrutiny, was just a minor figure in a much larger network.

“Gold from Sabarimala may have even entered the film industry. Buyers, including production houses, could easily have paid hundreds of crores. Selling the original and returning a duplicate is a common tactic,” he added.

Panikkar also alleged that the racket exploited devotees’ faith, promoting the false notion that preserving parts of the idols could cure astrological ailments like 'Shani Dosha'.

“Sabarimala is an ancient temple with immense heritage; the divine value of its idols is immeasurable. This makes the scam far more significant than mere theft of gold,” he said.

The revelation comes amid an ongoing High Court-ordered investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged sale of gold-plated copper coverings, which were sent to Smart Creations, for repair without prior court approval.

The Kerala High Court has itself constituted a five-member Kerala Police team led by Additional Director General of Police H. Venkatesh to complete the probe and submit its report in a sealed cover in six weeks.

The case has captured nationwide attention, not only for the financial magnitude but also for the cultural and spiritual violation it represents, highlighting the scale of exploitation possible when religious faith intersects with material greed.

