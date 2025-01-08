S Jaishankar Highlights Youth's Role and PM Modi's Vision at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the pivotal role of India's younger generation in driving global developments.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's connection with the youth, Jaishankar shared a memory of Indian badminton player P V Sindhu.

He recalled her saying, "I still recall some time ago an observation by a famous Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on why PM Modi is a youth icon. She summed it up as his attitude which moved the nation from 'chalta hai' to 'badal sakta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahi.'"

Jaishankar emphasised that the younger generations are shaping significant global changes, including innovations in AI, electric vehicles (EVs), startups, and even sports like cricket and chess.

He added, "At a time when so many key developments in the world are being shaped by the younger generations - whether we talk of AI or EV, innovation or startups, cricket, chess or any sports - at home we have just started our journey of Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal... While development itself is a very complex task - but it becomes easier when we are confident that nothing is beyond us."

Jaishankar also urged the members of the Indian diaspora to promote India as a tourist destination. He stated, "We also regularly welcome the visits of PIO journalists to India. Let me take the opportunity to urge you on behalf of Prime Minister Modi to promote India as a tourism destination. If young Indian PIOs bring their equally young friends from abroad to explore this uniquely rich and diverse heritage and culture, this will surely become a lifelong habit for them."

On a more personal note, Jaishankar explained the decision to break tradition in choosing the guest of honor at the event. "Normally we pick somebody from the political world for that position (guest of honour). On this occasion we have made a departure - I think a very understandable and a very justifiable departure of picking someone from the world of media, from the world of business," he said.

Jaishankar continued, saying, "Because young Indians today are succeeding in so many domains and it's important that we recognise that... This state (Odisha) offers a tremendous opportunity to experience personally much of what we would be discussing in the course of the PBD. Its cultural festivals and religious and archaeological sites are a reminder why we in India consider ourselves to be a civilisational society."

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, running from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is a significant event celebrating the Indian diaspora. Over 50 countries are represented at the convention, which focuses on the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat."

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9 at 10:00 am, highlighting the growing importance of India's global engagement and the key role of its diaspora in shaping the nation's future. (ANI)