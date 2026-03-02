Russian Language and Culture Centre opens at Gujarat University

Ahmedabad, March 2 (IANS) Gujarat University inaugurated its Russian Language and Culture Centre on Monday, in the presence of senior university officials, scholars, and representatives of the Embassy of Russia in India.

Read More

Located at the Language-Literature Bhavan under the School of Languages, the centre has been established to promote academic collaboration and cultural exchange between India and Russia.

It will function as a dedicated hub for the study of Russian language, literature, history and cultural traditions, and will provide facilities for language instruction, cultural programmes, academic discussions and collaborative initiatives for students, researchers and academicians.

Dr Nutan Kotak, Professor in the Department of English at Gujarat University, said the centre was designed to build structured partnerships with Russian universities and academic institutions.

“The Russian Language and Culture Centre has been set up within the School of Languages to work closely with universities and academic bodies in Russia and to strengthen cultural exchanges between our two countries,” she told IANS.

She added, “The centre will introduce a variety of courses in Russian language and culture, and it will also enable faculty and student exchanges between India and Russia.”

Dr Elena Remizova, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Russian Federation and Head Representative of Rossotrudnichestvo (Russian agency) in India, described the inauguration as an important development in bilateral engagement.

Speaking to IANS, she said, “This is a significant occasion that promotes Russian culture in India. We are pleased that the centre has opened at such a prominent institution."

She added that the initiative would extend beyond the university community.

“The centre will benefit not only students of Gujarat University but also learners from outside the institution. We will provide comprehensive support, including study materials and assistance with language courses,” she said.

Calling it a platform for deeper engagement, Dr Remizova said the centre would serve as a bridge between the two nations.

“It will help connect our societies and further strengthen our cultural bond. In today’s unpredictable world, the friendship between India and Russia remains longstanding and resilient. Russia has consistently supported India on international platforms, and through this centre, the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow,” she said.

University officials said the initiative reflects Gujarat University’s continued focus on internationalisation and intercultural dialogue through structured academic cooperation.

--IANS

mys/uk