Run for Unity to 3-day padyatra: Multiple events in UP to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel  

Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, by organising a slew of events across the state, including a 'Run for Unity'.

From each district of the state, five youth representatives, including athletes and artists, will participate in this historic journey. These participants will travel by bus through four major centres to Karamsad, Gujarat, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and then join a 150-kilometre national padayatra from Karamsad to Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity.

Thousands of youths from across the country will participate in this march, spreading awareness about national unity and the initiatives of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the detailed plan of the state-wide celebrations. He announced that a three-day padayatra, covering 8 to 10 kilometres, will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency, traversing all Vidhan Sabha segments.

Ahead of the padayatra, various public awareness programmes will be conducted at the local level, including essay writing and debate competitions, seminars on the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, street plays, and symposia.

In addition, youth-centric initiatives such as a Drug-Free India pledge, the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' campaigns, along with yoga and health camps, will be organised across the state.

A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken. During the padyatra, local committees, social organisations, and cultural groups will organise wreath-laying and tribute programs at statues of Sardar Patel.

CM Yogi further stated that, in continuation of the resolve to build a self-reliant India from a united India, cultural programs highlighting the life and vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be organised. Certificates will be awarded to all participants. The campaign will be carried forward with the active participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, party workers, NCC and NSS members, and organisations like Mai Bharat.

He emphasised that large-scale programmes will be organised from October 31 (Sardar Patel's birth anniversary) to November 26 (Constitution Day). CM Yogi described Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as not only a towering freedom fighter but also the architect of a united India.

"Sardar Patel's unmatched leadership and resolve led to the integration of over 500 princely states into the Republic of India, shaping the modern nation we see today. Despite resistance from some princely states such as Junagadh and Hyderabad, Sardar Patel’s firm determination ensured their inclusion in India, reinforcing the nation’s unity and integrity," he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day.

The BJP has been organising the 'Run for Unity' each year to honour the legacy of Sardar Patel. Continuing this tradition, a 'Run for Unity' will once again be organised across the nation and the state on October 31 to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.

