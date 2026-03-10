Rumours of LPG gas shortage sparks panic in Bihar's East Champaran and Kaimur

Patna, March 10 (IANS) A rumour about a possible domestic gas shortage created panic, on Tuesday, in the Sugauli block of East Champaran district in Bihar, after claims spread that LPG supplies might be disrupted due to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

As the rumour spread rapidly, hundreds of residents rushed to the local gas agency warehouse, carrying empty cylinders and standing in long queues for hours.

The sudden rush created chaos outside the warehouse as people tried to secure gas cylinders, fearing supply disruptions.

Gas agency owner Vinod Gupta appealed to the public not to panic and clarified that there is no shortage of LPG.

He assured residents that the warehouse has adequate gas stock and household supplies will continue normally.

Employees at the warehouse said that the rumours prompted many people to visit the warehouse directly, which led to overcrowding and difficulties in dispatching gas trucks to nearby villages.

Meanwhile, residents in Kaimur district have reported a shortage of domestic LPG cylinders.

According to locals, supplies of cylinders from Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum agencies have reportedly been disrupted for the past three days.

Angry villagers have warned that they may block roads in protest if gas supplies are not restored soon.

The situation in West Asia has become tense amid rising geopolitical friction involving Iran, Israel and the US.

Due to these tensions, the price of Brent crude oil has surged above $100 per barrel, at one point nearing $120 per barrel.

Normally, rising crude oil prices lead to increases in petrol and diesel prices. However, prices in India have remained stable so far.

Experts cite several reasons why fuel prices have not risen immediately.

According to them, state-run oil companies have recorded strong profits in the past two years. These companies are currently able to absorb the impact of higher crude prices.

The Union government is trying to avoid increasing inflationary pressure on the public.

Analysts say that if tensions in West Asia ease soon, crude oil prices may decline again, and fuel prices in India could remain stable.

However, if the conflict continues and crude oil remains around $110–$120 per barrel, petrol and diesel prices in India may increase in the coming months.

For now, officials say there is no immediate need for panic buying, as LPG supplies are continuing normally.

--IANS

ajk/khz