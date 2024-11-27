Ruling of the chair requires deference not cause of differences urges RS Chairman Dhankar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised the importance of adhering to the traditions of the House on Wednesday, stressing that rulings made by the chair should be respected.

The RS Chairman also called on the members to raise the productivity bar and foster an environment of discussion, dialogue, and adherence to rules, highlighting the historic significance of the day marking the first day of the fourth quarter century since the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

"A ruling of the chair requires deference and not the cause of differences. This being a historic day of the very first day of the fourth quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution, let us raise the productivity bar, let us generate an atmosphere that we exemplify by discussion, dialogue, deliberations and adherence to rules," Dhankar said while addressing the Upper House on the third day of the winter session today.

In his remarks, Dhankhar reiterated his earlier statements about the significance of upholding the dignity of the Rajya Sabha, calling it the "House of Elders" and the "Upper House" of Parliament.

Reflecting on the recent celebration of the Constitution's adoption, he reminded members that this milestone called for a heightened sense of responsibility and respect within the House.

Dhankhar emphasised that rulings by the chair should not be seen as a source of discord but as directives that equire deference.

His comments came at a time when the Rajya Sabha is engaged in deliberations during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

"As I have reiterated on several occasions, I thought it wise to bestow focused attention given the situation that we are entering the last quarter of the century of adoption of the Constitution of India. Therefore, I emphasise that this House, the House of Elders, the Upper House, and the Council of States need to reflect and follow well-established traditions that a ruling of the chair requires deference and not the cause of differences," he said.

"I have given out in detail as to why in this situation the notices are not being accepted. As a matter of fact, I took the house in confidence in making the House aware that if you look at the journey of this house with reference to Rule 267, even for the last 30 years where we have had various political dispensations in authority and in governance, the number was never beyond a single digit. And the background every time reflected a consensual approach, a dialogue between the parties," Dhankhar said.

"Keeping everything in mind while not being able to lend my concurrence to these notices, I would appeal to the Members of this House: this being a historic day of the very first day of the fourth quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution, let us raise the productivity bar, let us generate an atmosphere that we exemplify by discussion, dialogue, deliberations and adherence to rules," he said.

"All these issues, Honourable Members, there will be occasion to raise in accordance with rules. Since there is a provision in the rules to raise these issues in one form or another by motions that are provided, these notices are being declined," he added.

Amid huge ruckus over the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment issue, Rajya Sabha was adjourned early again on the third day of the winter session of Parliament.

This comes after the opposition MPs in the morning moved the notices for an adjournment motion in both the lower and upper houses to raise issues related to Manipur, the Adani indictment and the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala had given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of the indictment of Gautam Adani.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for November 27, 2024. That this House suspends all scheduled business to discuss the serious revelations in a US court indictment alleging that the Adani Group engaged in bribery of state officials to secure power supply agreements through SECl tenders," the notice read.

Earlier, Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari also moved for an adjournment motion to discuss the Adani matter in Lok Sabha before the commencement of the session today.

Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the 'deteriorating condition' in Manipur. In his notice, Hibi Eden urged the government to "take accountability and implement immediate measures to restore peace and justice."

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for the arrest of Gautam Adani claiming that there was a violation of the law.

"You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges. The point is that he has to be arrested, as we have said. Hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman (Gautam Adani) has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores, he should be in jail and the government is protecting him," he alleged.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)