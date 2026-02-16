'Rule of law' has replaced 'riot culture' in UP, says CM Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state has undergone a fundamental transformation since 2017, shedding its image of crime and anarchy to emerge as a state defined by “technology, trust and transformation”.

Replying to the debate on the Governor’s Address in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister launched an attack on the opposition, accusing it of disrespecting constitutional traditions through its conduct during the Governor’s speech. Such behaviour, he said, weakens democratic institutions.

CM Yogi claimed that curfews and riots, once seen as the hallmark of the state, have now been replaced by governance rooted in the “rule of law.” “Uttar Pradesh has moved from being a ‘fear zone’ to a ‘faith zone’,” he declared.

Citing the participation of over 40 lakh devotees in the Triveni bath on Mahashivratri as proof of improved law and order, he highlighted the deployment of more than 44,000 women personnel in the police force and the creation of modern training centres and barracks as milestones in strengthening security infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the state, once labelled a “BIMARU”, now contributes 9.5 per cent to the national GDP, with per capita income having tripled.

He maintained that no new taxes have been imposed in the past eight-and-a-half years, tax evasion has been curbed, and the state is now revenue-surplus. Security, convenience and policy clarity -- the pillars of the double engine government, he said, have created a conducive environment for investment.

On industrial growth, CM Yogi noted that the number of factories has risen from 14,000 before 2017 to over 31,000. Under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, local producers have been linked to markets, while 96 lakh MSME units have generated employment for youth. A government that fails to respect artisans, he remarked, meets the fate of parties like the Samajwadi Party.

He said the state lacked a coherent farm policy before 2017, but now input costs have reduced and output has increased. Farmers are receiving direct benefit transfers (DBT), and more than Rs 95,000 crore has been disbursed in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Sugarcane farmers have been paid Rs 3.06 lakh crore, and 7,727 cow shelters are operational.

He referred to the progress in the healthcare system, to the One District, One Medical College initiative and expanded medical infrastructure. In forensic science, he said the number of labs has increased from two earlier to 12 A-grade labs, with six more under construction.

Reiterating his government’s stance on nationalism, the Chief Minister said respect for the national anthem and national song is mandatory and opposition to “Vande Mataram” will not be tolerated.

