Rudrabhishek with 1,108 lotus flowers, prayers for PM Modi’s long life on his 75th birthday

Varanasi, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday was celebrated not just by the party leaders, workers and countrymen but also by scores of Hindu saints and seers.

Jagatguru Mahant Balak Devacharya Maharaj, speaking about the special occasion, stated that he and his followers performed Rudrabhishek with 1,108 lotus flowers on PM Modi's birthday and also prayed for his long life.

"On the Prime Minister’s birthday, we offered 1,108 lotus flowers and performed Rudrabhishek, praying for his long life. The way Narendra Modi ji is protecting and promoting Sanatan culture, restoring our temples, and taking Indian traditions to the world – it has made the entire sadhu community proud of their roots,” Jagatguru Balak Devacharya Maharaj said.

He further stated that no other Prime Minister has done as much for Sanatan Dharma as PM Modi has done.

“From Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath, Ram Mandir, Ujjain Mahakal, to supporting local temples, PM Modi has ensured tremendous transformation of Hindu places of worships,” he added.

Balak Devacharya Maharaj further stated that PM Modi has taken everyone along and ensured development for all.

“His schemes are reaching every poor and needy person, without discrimination. Even educated Muslims acknowledge that benefits like housing and ration are reaching them equally,” he said.

Describing PM Modi as a leader who has given strength, safety, and respect to nation and every citizen, he emphasized, “Whether it is development of temples, roads, or even space missions, India has reached new heights under his leadership.”

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday and heaped praise on him for dedicating his life to society and the country.

“Modi ji has dedicated his entire life to the society, his goal is to make India self-reliant. Kashi has changed, not just Kashi, the entire country has changed. I wish a very happy birthday to the Prime Minister,” she said.

