Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly over remarks on Rahul Gandhi, House adjourned twice​

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday during the debate on the Governor’s address after BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani made remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, triggering strong objections from the opposition.

Kriplani alleged that Rahul Gandhi was making baseless claims related to an unpublished book and questioned his credibility. Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully immediately objected, stating that a person who is not a member of the House should not be referred to during proceedings.​

The exchange soon escalated into a heated confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition, leading to loud protests in the House.

Amid growing chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 4:24 pm. When proceedings resumed, continued sloganeering forced another adjournment. Tensions further flared during a sharp exchange between Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Education Minister Madan Dilawar. ​

Dotasra accused the minister of damaging the education system, saying, “Don’t ruin education. Teachers were first assigned duties to chase away dogs and then assigned duties in Ram Katha. School enrolment has fallen by nearly 1.75 lakh students, and transfers were carried out mid-session.”​

Dotasra also alleged financial irregularities and challenged the government to act, saying, “If someone can manipulate even Rs 5,000, they can do anything.” Responding, Dilawar alleged that teachers had complained to the former Chief Minister that Dotasra accepted bribes. ​

The Leader of the Opposition objected strongly, following which the Speaker assured that the remarks would be expunged from the record. ​

Dotasra dismissed the allegations, remarking, “My grandfather taught me not to throw stones in the mud, because the mud splashes back.” ​

He demanded a CBI probe into paper leaks over the last 12 years, alleging they occurred during both the previous and current regimes, including REET, NEET, RAS, and university examinations.​

He further accused the government of neglecting school infrastructure, citing a lack of toilets and poor facilities, and criticised the minister for focusing on religious events instead of education reforms. ​

“In two years, you haven’t made even eight tweets about educational innovation,” he said. Raising broader issues, Dotasra attacked the government over ERCP, Panchayat elections, and MNREGA, demanding that ERCP be declared a national project. ​

He alleged that Rajasthan’s interests were compromised in the Yamuna water agreement and criticised the government for spending Rs 100 crore on an event featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah rather than prioritising public welfare. ​

Speaking in the House, Kriplani criticised Rahul Gandhi for raising the Doklam issue in Parliament, citing an unpublished book by a former Army Chief. He said that citing an unpublished book in Parliament was inappropriate and that, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi should follow the rules laid down by the Speaker.​

Kriplani further remarked that while several Congress leaders were present in the Assembly, they did not speak against the country, implying that Rahul Gandhi did. This statement drew strong objections from the opposition benches.​

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully demanded that the remarks be expunged from the proceedings, arguing that it was improper to make such comments about a person who is not a member of the House. Following this, Congress MLAs rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans, creating a ruckus.​

As tensions escalated, a heated exchange broke out between members of the ruling party and the opposition. Defending his remarks, Kriplani said that Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had earlier criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House, and those comments were not expunged. “If those remarks were allowed, what is wrong with mine?” he argued.​

The situation soon turned chaotic, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for 15 minutes at 4:24 pm. When the House reconvened, continued sloganeering and disruptions led to another adjournment.

