Ruckus in Chhattisgarh Assembly over paddy procurement, opium cultivation in Durg

Raipur, March 9 (IANS) The sixth day of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly's budget session on Monday turned turbulent as fierce debates erupted over paddy procurement delays in the Bastar revenue division and allegations of illegal opium cultivation in Durg district's Samoda village.

Read More

Opposition Congress members staged a walk out in protest.

Proceedings began at 11 AM with Question Hour, where Congress MLAs sharply questioned the government on the non-procurement of paddy from tribal farmers.

Former Excise Minister and senior Congress MLA Kabasi Lakhma led the charge, highlighting that paddy from over 32,200 tribal farmers across five districts in Bastar remained unprocured.

He pointed out that many farmers held valid tokens but were still unable to sell their produce, leaving them in distress after taking loans for cultivation.

Lakhma demanded to know if the government would repay these loans, emphasising the deep sadness and financial hardship faced by the affected farmers.

Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel responded by stating that the government was committed to purchasing paddy from all farmers who brought it to the designated centres.

He argued that procurement could not occur for those who failed to reach the centres, dismissing claims of widespread non-procurement as incorrect.

Dissatisfied with the minister's reply, Opposition Congress members raised slogans and staged a walkout from the House during Question Hour, protesting what they described as an unsatisfactory and evasive response.

The tension escalated further during Zero Hour when the issue of alleged illegal opium cultivation in Samoda village, Durg, came up.

The matter sparked a massive uproar, with heated exchanges between ruling and Opposition Benches forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House temporarily.

The opium controversy has gained significant attention following a recent police raid on March 6 in Samoda village, where authorities discovered 4-5 acres of poppy crop concealed amid maize plants — the first such case in Durg district.

The seized opium was valued at around Rs 8 crore, leading to arrests including a local BJP Kisan Morcha leader, whose party promptly suspended him amid Opposition criticism.

--IANS

sktr/rad