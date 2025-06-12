Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as BJP MLAs protest over Maheshtala violence, Murshidabad riots

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Pandemonium broke out in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay refused to admit two adjournment motions, moved by opposition BJP, seeking discussions on the communal violence in Murshidabad in April and the clashes in the Maheshtala area in South 24 Parganas district.

As the members of the BJP’s legislative team moved the two adjournment motions soon after the House began, the Speaker refused to admit them on the grounds that both matters were sub judice and hence could not be taken up for discussion.

The refusal irked the BJP legislators, who, led by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, started protesting in front of the Speaker’s chair after coming down to the well of the Assembly.

The security personnel of the Assembly raised a human wall between the Speaker's chair and the protesting legislators.

The BJP legislators shouted slogans and waved flags. They also protested by tearing apart paper documents on the House proceedings distributed among the legislators.

As the West Bengal Minister of State for Finance (independent charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya protested against this action, there were heated conversations between the BJP and Trinamool Congress legislators within the House.

“These paper documents are not any personal property that they can be destroyed in such a manner," Bhattacharya was heard saying.

The BJP legislators continued with their protests even as the Trinamool Congress MLAs continued with their speeches in the House as per schedule.

Adhikari is scheduled to meet Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on the issue of Maheshtala violence

The BJP leader has sought the intervention of the Governor in initiating disciplinary action against the inspector-in-charge of the local Rabindra Nagar police station for allegedly remaining inactive in preventing clashes.

Earlier in the day, he approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Maheshtala clashes and deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in the area where clashes broke out on Wednesday

--IANS

src/dpb