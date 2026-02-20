Ruckus at AI Impact Summit venue exposes Congress’s anti-India mindset: MP CM

Bhopal, Feb 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday strongly condemned the ruckus caused by the Congress Youth Wing during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and termed the protest as ‘anti-national’.

“The uproar created by Congress members amidst the country's achievements at India’s AI Impact Summit is a symbol of the unease arising from the country's progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that while the world is acknowledging India's technological capabilities, the Congress is turning national platforms into a battleground for political gain.

He stated that no one has the right to undermine the country's credibility on the international stage.

“This is a new India, now moving forward with full confidence. The politics of anarchy cannot stop the journey of development,” he added.

State BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal said that the Congress’s central leadership should be held responsible for the ruckus created by its party workers, and he also demanded an apology from Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously striving to ensure that our country reaches the top of the world in AI, becomes self-reliant, and leads the world. But Congress is trying to tarnish this image. They should certainly apologise to the nation and every citizen for this act,” said Khandelwal.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 venue witnessed chaos on Friday after a group of protesters, allegedly from the Indian Youth Congress, marched inside the venue and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the India-US trade deal.

The protesters were seen carrying or wearing T-shirts with slogans such as ‘PM is compromised’, ‘India-US trade deal’ and ‘Epstein Files’.

