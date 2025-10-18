RSS top brass calls for population policy, not control policy: Sources

New Delhi: The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that India needs a comprehensive population policy rather than a population control policy, according to sources.

The RSS said that political violence in Bengal happens due to political patronage.

According to sources, the RSS said that people should think about why political violence happens in Bengal, adding that there was a “deficit of Rajdharma” in the state. It said it is not happy with the state government, but also remarked that the Central and State governments are not enemies.

The RSS clarified that the Sangh does not have a formal retirement rule. “The Sangh doesn’t have a constitution that mandates retirement at 75. So we can’t tell this to anyone. Every organisation should be in its own,” it said.

The RSS also alleged that the West Bengal government often denies permission for its events. It said the state government doesn’t permit Bhagwat ji’s sabha. They said they have to go to court to get permission.

On the BJP’s performance in the state, the RSS said, “No one thought the BJP would win 72-75 seats in Bengal. That itself is growth. Whether they come to power is another matter.”

Reiterating the organisation’s inclusive stance, RSS said, “Everyone should live freely, but loyalty to the nation should not be an issue. Non-Hindus should not be tortured, and Hindus can’t be tortured in Bangladesh.”

According to sources, the RSS also called for linguistic unity, saying there should be “one link language” in the country, though “national languages can be many.”

It said the Sangh used to engage in policy discussions with Congress leaders as well. “We used to speak with Pranab Da on issues related to Bangladesh and Nepal,” it said.

On constitutional matters, the RSS, according to sources, said Article 30, which guarantees minorities the right to establish and administer their own educational institutions, needs to be reviewed. “This provision should be amended,” it stated.

It also emphasised that the Sangh does not view China as a permanent adversary. “We never say be enemies with China always. Have relations with all, but the nation’s supremacy is paramount,” it said.

Highlighting the organisation’s expansion plans, the RSS said it aims to establish one lakh shakhas by October.

