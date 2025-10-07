RSS should show courage to liberate Indian territory occupied by China: Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Saamana

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) has criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat over his recent statement about 'Akhand Bharat (undivided India)', demanding that he also address the issue of China's occupation of Indian territory and help in its liberation.

The party in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial took a dig at the RSS, terming it a "non-killing army which, since PM Modi's rule, has been moving around like an army and pretending to be the Indian army".

“In reality, these people were nowhere in the Indian freedom struggle, and there is no record of any of their leaders going to jail during the freedom struggle. Still, Bhagwat claims that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is more capable and agile than the Indian Army. When the country needs it, the army of volunteers can be ready in just three days, but the Indian Army takes time to get ready. That is, if we accept that the non-killing army of volunteers is braver and more experienced than any Indian army, then instead of sowing the poison of Hindutva fanaticism, these people should guard the borders and the sea. That way, terrible attacks like Pulwama, Pahalgam and Uri will not happen," taunted the Thackeray camp.

The editorial argued that the RSS should show the courage to enter Leh-Ladakh and liberate the Indian territory occupied by China. It said that everyone wants an undivided India, as it is not just the dream of the RSS but of every Indian. The area near the Indus River, which is called Sindh province, went to Pakistan during the partition of 1947. All the Sindhi people of that province came to India. The wounds of partition were more severe on the Sindhi community. Those wounds are still festering.

“In the name of Hindutva and nationalism, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are constantly scratching the scabs of these wounds, but what is the use? For 11 years, the immense power and army of the country have been in the hands of the Sangh Parivar. They have not been able to bring even an inch of Sindh province or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to India. However, there are endless speeches about an undivided India,"it claimed.

According to the editorial, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are all volunteers of the RSS, and asked what they are going to do to implement the idea of RSS’ Akhand Bharat? Prime Minister Modi got the opportunity to create an Akhand Bharat on the occasion of 'Operation Sindoor' but has wasted it."

“We will send troops into Pakistan, which killed 26 Indians in the Pahalgam attack. We will enter Lahore, Karachi and now we will return after capturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,' Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh roared, but due to President Trump's diktat, the Indian Army had to withdraw. Did the Sarsanghchalak ask Prime Minister Modi and his other volunteers for an answer for not being able to bring the area occupied by Pakistan (PoK) to India? Did he take any action on why they withdrew from Pakistan after listening to President Trump? Or does he only give lectures on an Akhand Bharat?" asked the Thackeray camp.

The editorial further said that China has taken over many areas in Ladakh. “The Modi government arrested Sonam Wangchuk, who raised his voice against this, under the National Security Act. China does not want to talk about stealing India's area... It would have been better if the RSS chief had made a clear comment on the Chinese occupation of the Indian territory. If PM Modi had not backtracked during 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army and Air Force would have been prepared to enter Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, due to the lack of political will at the Centre, it did not happen,” it added.

