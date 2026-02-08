RSS not remote controlling govt, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday dismissed theories about the organisation remotely controlling the government, reaffirming sevaks’ commitment to support the government whenever needed.

Read More

Speaking on the second day of the Mumbai Vyakhyanmala lecture series, organised as part of the “100 Years of Sangh Journey”, Bhagwat said, "We do not engage in backseat driving. The government is run by those who are in the government."

Apart from denying any intervention in the BJP-led government, the RSS chief also mentioned the organisation’s commitment to national service and its willingness to join government efforts.

The RSS Sarsanghchalak also touched upon issues like retirement and his life-long commitment to national service, saying, “My work for the nation will continue even after retirement.”

Bhagwat emphasised global unity among Hindus while pointing to the alleged excesses against the 1.25 crore-strong community in Bangladesh.

He said global Hindu unity will eliminate the need for their dependence on external forces to fight for their own rights and issues in any part of the world.

The RSS chief also repeated his belief in the “three-child” philosophy, highlighting its roots in traditional wisdom and medical science. Stressing demographic stability, he said scriptures and medical studies point to a three-child family model for societal health and balance.

In a message to citizens to join government efforts, he said people need to shed the “I don’t care” attitude and remain alert against threats, both internal and external.

He also pointed to the recent terror blast near the Red Fort and said social awareness augments intelligence gathering, hinting that though the intelligence agencies discovered the terror cell, it could not be prevented due to a lack of support from vigilant citizens.

On Saturday, during the first session of the event, the RSS chief said India’s trade agreements must be finalised strictly on its own terms and not under external pressure. “We cannot isolate ourselves from the world, but the deal should be on our terms and conditions. We will not do it under anybody’s pressure nor by seeing tariffs.”

Without naming any country or leader, he added, “We are watching what the superpower is doing. We don’t want to become one who intimidates others. As Vishwaguru, we want to lead from within and become an example for the world.”

--IANS

rch/dpb