RSS meeting on centenary review, future roadmap in Haryana on March 13-15

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will convene its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, from March 13 to 15 at the Gram Vikas and Seva Sadhana Kendra in Patti Kalyana, Samalkha, Haryana.

The three-day annual assembly, corresponding to Yugabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, Chaitra Krishna Ekadashi, will bring together top RSS leadership and representatives to review progress, chart future plans, and address key national issues.

RSS national media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar announced the event, noting that it holds special significance as it coincides with the organisation's centenary year.

The Sabha will extensively discuss experiences and outcomes from the wide-ranging centenary programmes and campaigns conducted throughout 2025-26.

These include grand Vijayadashami celebrations marking the RSS's 100th founding anniversary on October 2, 2025 (Vijayadashami), widespread Grihasampark (household contact) drives to reach homes across villages and urban areas, Hindu Sammelans, youth conferences, gatherings of prominent citizens, and social harmony meetings aimed at fostering unity among communities.

Delegates will present a comprehensive review of the Sangh's work during the past year, including special initiatives undertaken in various provinces. Discussions are expected to focus on ongoing social transformation efforts, particularly the Panch Parivartan (fivefold change) initiatives being promoted through RSS shakhas to drive positive societal shifts in character, family, society, nation, and global outlook.

The assembly will also deliberate on the current national landscape, pass resolutions on important contemporary topics, and finalise plans for upcoming training programmes. This includes preparations for Sangh Shiksha Vargs (training camps), Karyakarta Vikas Vargs (worker development courses), and other educational activities.

The meeting will culminate in determining the RSS's organisational work plan and priorities for the coming year.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all co-Sarkaryavahs, national executive members, and other senior office-bearers will participate in the meet. A total of 1,489 participants is expected, comprising elected representatives, key state and regional office-bearers, along with national presidents, general secretaries, and organising ministers from 32 Sangh-inspired organisations.

This year's meeting in Haryana marks a key moment for the RSS as it reflects on a century of service while setting the course for continued expansion, social outreach, and nation-building efforts amid evolving challenges.

