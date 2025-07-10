RSS leader Indresh Kumar backs Muslim woman’s battle against Waqf land ‘mafia’

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A stark reflection of institutional neglect and religious coercion, the struggle of Shamim Bano, a Muslim woman from Ujjain fighting to reclaim her ancestral land, has sparked national outrage.

Her voice, amplified by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch and its mentor and a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and Pracharak Indresh Kumar, exposes a deeper crisis within religious institutions.

Indresh Kumar warned, “The Waqf system was meant to serve the poor and voiceless; it must not become a vehicle for land grabs. The idea that any Maulana or officer is above the law must be crushed.”

Bano, the legal heir to a 4,000 square foot property registered under her grandfather Mohammad Hafiz’s name in 1935, is now battling what she describes as a forceful and fraudulent takeover.

Despite holding airtight documentation including registered deeds, mutation records, and tax receipts, she finds herself being muscled out of 1,800 square feet of her land, now illegally claimed under a fictitious religious structure dubbed Masjid Khair.

The claims on Bano’s property are anchored not in faith but in fraud. A forged donation deed, allegedly bearing fake signatures, has been presented to justify the encroachment. No mosque ever existed on the disputed land. There were no prayers, no Waqf documentation, just threats covered in religious rhetoric.

Bano has endured intimidation from Maulanas and local power brokers, weaponising religious sentiments with declarations such as “speaking against a mosque is haram” to silence her resistance.

What began as a legal property dispute has now evolved into a national concern.

Bano’s plea found a powerful ally in Shalini Ali, National Convener of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, who brought the matter to the attention of Indresh Kumar, the Manch’s guiding force.

Indresh Kumar emphasised that this fight transcends one woman’s ordeal; it’s a stand against systemic exploitation under religious camouflage. He pledged full-scale legal, administrative, and social support, stating that no woman will have to fight alone again.

The role of the Waqf Board is drawing sharp scrutiny. Despite multiple complaints and rising public outrage, it remains eerily silent on the matter, prompting allegations of complicity and corruption. Many are now asking whether it has turned into a Waqf Mafia Board.

Shalini Ali’s unflinching support has transformed Bano’s case into a symbol of resistance.

“No woman can be stripped of her constitutional rights in the name of religion. The Manch stands beside every woman fighting for her existence,” she declared.

Adding fuel to the fire is the set of demands now put forth by Shamim Bano to the government.

First, she is calling for a judicial and forensic investigation into the forged donation deed and the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Second, she seeks protection for herself and her family, citing credible threats to her life.

Third, she demands swift administrative action against the illegal encroachment and construction.

Lastly, she calls for an independent investigation into the role of the Waqf Board and the punishment of any officials found guilty.

This is not just a matter of one woman’s land - it is about the awakening of an oppressed Muslim society that, despite having documents, is forced to remain silent in the name of religion.

Bano’s struggle is a warning - if action is not taken today, this fire will spread to every street tomorrow.

