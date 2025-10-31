RSS has turned ‘Path Sanchalan’ issue into prestige: Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge said on Friday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has turned the Patha Sanchalana (foot march) issue into prestige.

Kharge said that the RSS has announced that it will hold the foot march on the same day, when other organisations have also submitted applications to conduct their route marches on the same day.

The minister said that the matter is currently before the High Court, and whatever the court decides will have to be followed by all, adding that calls have been sent to certain individuals to participate in the Path Sanchalan, including students.

In the interest of students’ future and to maintain social harmony, I have written to the government requesting that neither the RSS nor any other organisation be allowed to use government premises to organise rallies,” he said.

He said that there is a High Court order prohibiting public events in public places, adding that in Bengaluru, RSS members had written only for information purposes and held the event without police permission.

“Whenever an event involving thousands of participants is held, police permission is mandatory, not just an intimation. If RSS can do it, others too will follow, and this is what people are questioning,” he said.

Kharge said that after the government order, the RSS and BJP began targeting him.

“What connection does BJP have with RSS? After I wrote the letter, I received thousands of calls. BJP is using this for political propaganda. I am a minister in the government - why would I need such publicity?” he said.

The minister added that one of the callers even issued death threats to him and used “filthy” language against his family members.

“No BJP leader condemned it. The caller had claimed to be a staunch RSS follower. Those who provoked him must also face punishment,” he said.

He further said that the RSS had only informed the government and not sought permission for events across various parts of the state, including Kalaburagi.

“If permission is denied, as in Chittapur, they approach the High Court. Others then demand permission too. When members of an unregistered organisation hold a route march, wielding sticks, doesn’t that create fear among the public? Who will be responsible if any untoward incident happens?” he asked.

The minister said that notices have been issued to government employees who took part in route marches held at various places, adding that action will be taken in accordance with service rules.

“The Centre’s directives cannot be directly applied to state government employees,” the minister said.

Kharge said that the route march held in Sedam violated the law, and the matter would be brought to the court’s attention.

“Who is trying to create confusion over the RSS route march issue? There were no objections to wielding sticks in other places, so why only in Chittapur? The law is the same everywhere, but when it comes to the future of Chittapur’s youth, we have acted according to the law. The matter is now in the High Court. If the court allows the route march with sticks, we have no objection,” Kharge said.

He added that the issue of RSS’s registration certificate would also be raised at the appropriate time before the High Court.

