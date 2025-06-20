RSS embodies inclusivity rooted in core values of Sanatan Dharma: Maha Guv

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Countering what he termed as a false narrative that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an upper caste organisation, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Friday, asserted that the RSS has always embodied inclusivity, rooted in the core values of Sanatan Dharma -- equality, service, and unity.

The Governor was speaking after releasing the book 'Why Are We in the RSS?' written by author, ideologue and RSS pracharak Ramesh Patange at the Raj Bhavan.

Complimenting Patange for bringing out a book on RSS in the organisation's centenary year, Governor Radhakrishnan praised the author for dispelling through well-researched evidence, historical facts, and reasoned arguments, the politically motivated myth that the RSS is an upper caste organisation.

He remarked that since its founding in 1925, the RSS has evolved into a respected global organisation, with branches across many countries.

He also noted that RSS volunteers have consistently risen to serve the nation during times of crisis -- whether during earthquakes, floods, droughts, or railway accidents across the country.

Reflecting on the organisation's journey, the Governor acknowledged that the RSS has faced numerous challenges over the past 100 years, including two bans -- one following the tragic assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Despite this, the Governor said, the dedication of thousands of swayamsevaks and pracharaks has ensured that the organisation remains strong and vibrant.

He also commended RSS workers for fostering emotional integration between the Northeastern states and the rest of the country.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself a former pracharak, exemplifies the spirit of selfless service inspired by the RSS.

He noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India not only provided free Covid-19 vaccinations to its citizens but also extended support to other nations through vaccine exports.

Among those present were Ashwin Ranjaniker, translator of Patange's original Marathi book 'Aamhi Sanghat Ka Aahot'; Secretary to the Governor Prashant Narnaware; and invitees.

Saptahik Vivek has published the book on the occasion of the centenary year of the RSS.

The book has a foreword by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, said the Raj Bhavan in a statement.

--IANS

sj/khz