RSS does not function on caste lines: Dattatreya Hosabale

Jabalpur, Nov 1 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, said on Saturday that the caste-based census should serve its real purpose and it shouldn’t be politically motivated, asserting that the Sangh does not function on caste lines.

Hosabale made this statement while addressing the press on the three-day marathon sessions of the organisation, which was attended by over 400 top functionaries, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Responding to some more queries on caste enumeration, Hosabale said that caste-based remarks are made only to secure votes.

He asserted that unity and harmony were essential for the country’s progress.

The senior RSS functionary stated that there is still backwardness among various castes in the society, and they need to be empowered.

He stated that data from the caste census is useful to ensure the benefits of government schemes.

"The RSS does not function on caste lines, but wherever the data is useful for the country, it should be gathered," he stated, adding that, "The Supreme Court had already observed that it could be undertaken if necessary."

Addressing the post-executive meeting press conference, RSS general secretary also stated that Hindu society has many castes and sects, besides spiritual organisations.

“The feeling of social goodwill must grow to strengthen self-confidence in society,” he said

Meanwhile, Hosabale also pointed on pointed out various other challenges, especially growing drug addiction among the youth.

"Drugs are being sold even near institutions like IIMs and schools. To protect the youth, efforts are needed at administrative, religious, and social levels," he stated.

The National Executive Body meeting of the RSS was organised in Jabalpur to discuss the programmes marking the 100 years of the Sangh and to discuss other national issues.

