RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gujarat today

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will undertake a two-day visit to Gujarat starting on Wednesday.

Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive at the RSS provincial office in Ahmedabad at 10:30 a.m.​

Later in the day, between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., he will travel to Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Vadtaldham in Kheda district, where he is expected to offer prayers and interact with saints.​

On Thursday morning, the RSS chief will attend the Shri Revti Baldevji Harikrishna Maharaj Bicentenary (Dwishattabdi) Patotsav programme at Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Jetalpurdham in Ahmedabad.​

His visit to the temple is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., during which he will offer prayers and meet members of the temple’s religious community.​

Bhagwat is expected to depart from Ahmedabad at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, concluding his visit.​

The RSS chief has travelled to Gujarat on several occasions in recent years for organisational reviews and religious engagements.​

In mid-October 2025, Bhagwat embarked on a three-day visit to Gujarat, beginning October 14, during which he attended events and met with leaders amid preparations for the organisation’s centenary-year activities in the state.​

Earlier in January 2025, he visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur, where he met spiritual leaders and members of the ashram community.​

Previous visits to the state have also included interactions with swayamsevaks and local office-bearers in cities such as Ahmedabad and Surat.​

Officials said the upcoming tour is part of Bhagwat’s regular visits to various states to review organisational activities and current dynamics, as well as to attend cultural and religious programmes.

