RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gujarat on March 4​

Ahmedabad, March 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will undertake a two-day visit to Gujarat on March 4 and 5, organisation leaders confirmed on Monday.​

Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive at the RSS provincial office in Ahmedabad at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.​

Later in the day, between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., he will travel to Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Vadtaldham in Kheda district, where he is expected to offer prayers and interact with saints.​

On Thursday morning, the RSS chief will attend the Shri Revti Baldevji Harikrishna Maharaj Bicentenary (Dwishattabdi) Patotsav programme at Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Jetalpurdham in Ahmedabad.​

His visit to the temple is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., during which he will offer prayers and meet members of the temple’s religious community.​

Bhagwat is expected to depart from Ahmedabad at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, concluding his visit.​

The RSS chief has travelled to Gujarat on several occasions in recent years for organisational reviews and religious engagements.​

In mid-October 2025, Bhagwat embarked on a three-day visit to Gujarat, beginning October 14, during which he attended events and met with leaders amid preparations for the organisation’s centenary-year activities in the state.​

In January 2025, he visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur, where he met spiritual leaders and members of the ashram community.​

In October 2024, Bhagwat was in Surat for meetings with Jain and Swaminarayan religious leaders, including representatives of the Terapanth sect, as part of outreach initiatives to different faith and religious communities.​

Previous visits to the state have also included interactions with swayamsevaks and local office-bearers in cities such as Ahmedabad and Surat.​

Officials said the upcoming tour is part of Bhagwat’s regular visits to various states to review organisational activities and current dynamics, as well as to attend cultural and religious programmes.

--IANS

mys/dan