RSS chief begins two-day Assam tour amid centenary celebrations

Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Assam on Monday for a two-day tour, marking an important leg of the organisation’s nationwide programmes commemorating its 100th year.

Bhagwat landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport today, where senior RSS functionaries and state-level coordinators received him.

From the airport, he headed straight to the Sudarshanalaya at Barbari, the organisation’s key Karyalaya in the city, where closed-door interactions and internal meetings have been scheduled.

The visit is part of the broader centenary calendar of the RSS, which has lined up a series of outreach, organisational and intellectual programmes across the country.

Assam holds particular importance for the Sangh, given its rapidly expanding network in the Northeast and the organisation’s focus on cultural consolidation, community engagement and cadre training in the region.

This is Bhagwat’s second visit to Assam in the same year. In February, he spent five days in Guwahati during which he met karyakartas drawn from different districts of the state. That trip included an in-depth organisational review, discussions with senior pracharaks on ongoing initiatives, and an address at the Rashtra Sevika Samiti programme held at IIT Guwahati.

He had also delivered a Bouddhik (intellectual) address at South Point High School in the city’s Saukuchi locality, where thousands of cadres gathered to hear him speak on national issues, social cohesion and the role of the RSS in contemporary India.

During the current visit, Bhagwat is expected to review the progress of various centenary-linked activities in Assam and interact with state-level Sangh leadership on future strategies.

Though the details of his itinerary have been kept largely confidential, sources indicated that he will hold brainstorming sessions on organisational expansion, youth outreach and cultural initiatives in the Northeast.

The visit comes at a time when the RSS is intensifying its engagement in the region, where it has significantly widened its presence over the past decade.

The Sangh’s centenary celebrations have been projected as an opportunity to strengthen its ideological footprint and connect with a wider cross-section of society. Bhagwat will visit Manipur on November 20.

