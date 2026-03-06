RSS Chief attends historic Chadar Mahotsav at Jaisalmer’s Sonar Fort

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) The golden city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan witnessed a rare spiritual gathering on Friday as Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), arrived in the historic Jaisalmer Fort, popularly known as Sonar Fort, to inaugurate the Chadar Mahotsav.

Read More

The three-day religious festival is being held after an extraordinary gap of 871 years, drawing thousands of devotees, Jain monks and visitors from across the country.

The event has generated considerable buzz on social media, not only because of its historic significance but also due to Bhagwat’s simple and modest style during the visit. Despite tight security arrangements, Bhagwat rode an e-rickshaw through the narrow lanes of Sonar Fort.

The short ride from Dussehra Chowk to the Parshvanath Jain Temple surprised locals and tourists alike. Many residents described the gesture as a powerful message of humility and accessibility from the RSS chief.

Upon reaching the temple, Bhagwat offered prayers in the Mool Gambhara, the sanctum sanctorum dedicated to Parshvanath, the 23rd Tirthankara in Jain tradition.

He prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the nation. He also visited the historic Jinbhadra Suri Gyan Bhandar, a revered repository of ancient manuscripts, where he viewed the legendary “Amar Chadar”, believed to date back to the 11th century.

According to Jain tradition, the sacred cloth remained intact even during the cremation of the revered Acharya Jindatt Suri, which has given the chadar a reputation for miracles and spiritual significance. The Chadar Mahotsav marks the first formal consecration of this sacred cloth in nearly nine centuries.

Over 400 Jain saints and more than 20,000 devotees have gathered in Jaisalmer for the occasion.

A major highlight of the festival will take place on Saturday, when an estimated 1.8 million devotees worldwide are expected to simultaneously recite the Jain prayer “Dadaguru Ektisa”, sending a collective message of global peace.

To commemorate the historic moment, special postage stamps and coins are also expected to be issued.

The three-day Chadar Mahotsav will conclude on March 8, marking a unique blend of faith, history and spiritual unity in the desert city of Jaisalmer.

President of the Jaisalmer Jain Trust, Mahendra Singh Bhansali, said that the Chadar Mahotsav symbolises deep reverence for Dada Gurudev.

The main attraction of the festival is the display of Gurudev’s ancient garments -- chadar, chola patta and muhapatti -- which have been carefully preserved for nearly nine centuries. According to Bhansali, this is the first time in the history of the Jain community that such a Chadar Festival is being organised.

Explaining the historical background, Bhansali said that according to tradition, when Dada Gurudev attained samadhi in Ajmer in Vikram Samvat 1211, his body was consigned to the funeral pyre. However, his sacred garments miraculously remained completely intact despite the flames.

These garments were later taken to Patan in Gujarat, where they were preserved for many years. Their journey to Jaisalmer is also associated with an interesting historical episode.

Bhansali explained that around 145 years ago, Jaisalmer was struck by a severe epidemic that caused widespread concern among residents. During that period, the Maharawal (king) of Jaisalmer arranged to bring the sacred garments of Dada Gurudev from Patan to Jaisalmer.

It is believed that soon after the arrival of these revered garments in the city, the epidemic subsided and Jaisalmer gradually returned to normalcy. Since then, the sacred garments have been carefully preserved in the historic “Gyan Bhandar” of Jaisalmer.

The Chadar Mahotsav is therefore being viewed not only as a religious event but also as a celebration of a centuries-old spiritual legacy deeply connected with the faith and traditions of the Jain community.

--IANS

arc/dpb