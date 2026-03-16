RSS-ABPS meet: Activities underway at 7,910 locations in Rajasthan​

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Rameshchandra Agrawal, Kshetra Sanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the three‑day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting was held from March 13-15 at Samalkha in Haryana.

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He said several important issues were discussed in detail, including the expansion of organisational work, the participation of constructive social forces in the national interest, and the promotion of social harmony.​

He was addressing journalists at Seva Sadan on Monday. He added that a message from RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale was presented on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji.​

The message stated that, at a time when divisive forces are attempting to divide society along class and caste lines, it is essential to understand the essence of Sant Ravidas Ji’s teachings and work to strengthen social unity.​

Organisational work is steadily expanding in Rajasthan. RSS activities are currently being conducted at around 7,910 locations across the state. There are 12,109 shakhas and 5,950 weekly gatherings operating in Rajasthan.​

To strengthen outreach, Hindu conferences have been organised at various places across the state. A total of 7,175 conferences have been held so far, with participation from 27,918 villages. ​

Around 3,503,278 men and 4,126,687 women took part, bringing the total to 7,630,965. Through these programmes, efforts are being made to reach different sections of society, establish dialogue and strengthen social participation.

Agrawal said the organisation witnessed notable expansion over the past year. The number of shakhas has increased by around six thousand, taking the total to over 88,000, while the number of locations has crossed 55,000. There has also been growth in weekly gatherings (Saptahik Milan) and Mandalis.​

He said RSS activities have now reached remote regions, including the Andaman Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Leh and distant tribal areas, where regular shakhas are being conducted. Along with organisational expansion, the RSS is also working to enhance the quality of social life.​

Through the Panch Parivartan initiative, society is being encouraged towards positive transformation. He said that Indian identity, or Hindutva, is not merely an idea but a way of life, and that it should promote the expansion of noble values in society.​

For this, it is necessary to organise constructive social forces and encourage them to contribute actively in the national interest.​

He emphasised that the contributions of great personalities should be accepted beyond caste and sect divisions. In this spirit, RSS volunteers organised more than 2,000 programmes across the country on the 350th martyrdom year of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, in which over seven lakh people participated.​

The 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram was also celebrated with enthusiasm. Various programmes will be organised in the coming year to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji.​

He said that under the RSS's regular training programmes, a total of 96 training camps will be organised next year, including 11 in 11 regions and one in Nagpur.​

He added that enthusiasm for RSS activities is visible even in distant parts of the country. ​

In the Andaman Islands, more than 13,000 people from nine major islands participated in a Hindu conference held in the presence of the RSS Sarsanghchalak. Similarly, over 37,000 people participated in 21 Swadharma Sammelans organised in Arunachal Pradesh.​

--IANS

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