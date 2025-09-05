RSS' 3-day meet in Rajasthan, focus on 'Sangh Shatabdi', NEP, tribal development

Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) The three-day all-India coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organisations commenced on Friday in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Dr Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the first session by offering flowers to the picture of Bharat Mata.

The proceedings began with a collective recitation of the organisational mantra. This three-day meeting from September 7 to 7 is being attended by national office-bearers of 32 affiliated organisations.

Senior leaders, including the six Sahasarkaryavahs, VHP President Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti’s Chief Director Shanta Akka, ABVP President Dr Rajsharan Shahi, Saksham President Dr Dayal Singh Pawar, Ex-Servicemen Council President Lt. Gen. Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram President Satyendra Singh, and several other key office-bearers are participating.

From the BJP, the party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and its Organisation Minister B.L. Santhosh are attending the meeting.

The meeting venue has been artistically designed to reflect India’s heritage of struggle and sacrifice.

The entry to the auditorium has been themed through the Rani Abakka Gate and Haldighati Gate. Inside, vibrant rangolis depict Bhaktimati Meera Bai and Amrita Devi of Khejadli, symbolising devotion, courage, and environmental sacrifice.

The agenda of the meeting includes review and exchange of annual work and experiences, along with focused discussions on Sangh Shatabdi (Centenary Year) programmes, Panch Parivartan: social harmony, family enlightenment, eco-friendly lifestyle, self-reliant creation, and civic duty, implementation of National Education Policy 2020 and social development initiatives in tribal areas.

The Coordination Meeting aims to provide a common platform for direction setting, collective reflection, and organisational alignment. It will conclude on September 7, said Sunil Ambekar, Abha Prachar Pramukh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Ambekar emphasised that the coordination meeting is not a decision-making forum but a platform for dialogue, experience sharing, and better alignment among organisations. Each participating body will draw inspiration from the discussions and finalise its own course of action.

