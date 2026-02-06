RS: Railway Minister signals progress on Jammu Metro, urges Kerala's cooperation for projects

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) In a lively Question Hour and Zero Hour session in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed key concerns on infrastructure development, including potential Metro services in Jammu, stalled projects due to land and environmental issues, demands for premium train connectivity, and ongoing railway initiatives in Kerala.

During Question Hour, BJP-nominated MP Gulam Ali raised a question on plans for a Metro in Jammu.

Responding, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said he would pass his question to Manohar Lal Khattar, who looks after Metro, but acknowledged the unique challenges of operating rail systems in high-altitude regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

"The operation of rail in high altitude areas is complicated; we should have a special design for the trains in Jammu and Kashmir. The design is ready, and we are about to decide on this," he stated, indicating progress towards tailored solutions that could pave the way for enhanced urban mobility, potentially including Metro-like services.

He also said the Railways will not lay spurs of the main railway line as it adversely affects the apple orchards, and farmers have raised concerns.

In Zero Hour, the Minister highlighted obstacles hindering railway expansion, particularly the Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala, which faces significant environmental concerns.

"The Silver Line project has a huge environmental impact," Vaishnaw noted.

"The state government should help the Central government, as land acquisition is really hard, and so many railway projects are pending because of this," he said.

He appealed for greater cooperation from state authorities to resolve bottlenecks that delay multiple national projects.

BJP MP from Maharashtra, Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, advocated for introducing Vande Bharat Sleeper trains on the Delhi-Pune route.

"Pune and Delhi should have the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, as so many people from Delhi travel to Pune to work," she argued, emphasising that Pune should not be overlooked and deserves premium facilities to support its growing workforce and connectivity needs.

In a pointed remark on the Angamaly-Sabarimala rail project in Kerala, which has long been stalled due to land acquisition disputes, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said, "When the BJP comes to power in Kerala, we will ensure that Angamaly Sabarimala land acquisition continues."

The comment drew attention amid ongoing debate on political support for infrastructure in opposition-ruled states.

