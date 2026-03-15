RS polls: Odisha Cong issues show-cause notice to MLA Dasarathi Gomango over indiscipline

Bhubaneswar, March 15 (IANS) Amid heightened political tensions and allegations of horse trading ahead of the biennial Rajya Sabha polls, the Odisha Congress on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gomango for alleged indiscipline after he remained incommunicado for the past several days.

Read More

The show-cause notice was issued by Sujit Kumar Padhi, chairman of the Odisha Pradesh Congress disciplinary action committee. The party, in its notice, noted that all Congress MLAs had been instructed to remain in Bhubaneswar from March 13 in view of the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for March 17.

According to the notice, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, AICC Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam tried multiple times to contact Gomango over the phone, but he could not be reached since March 8. He was also not found at his Bhubaneswar residence or in his native village.

“In such a crucial moment, your mysterious disappearance is sending a wrong message to the people of the state. At a time when efforts are being made jointly by the Congress, BJD and CPI(M) to ensure the victory of Independent candidate Dr. Datteshwar Hota, regular media reports about your disappearance are creating unnecessary doubts in the minds of the people of the state,” remarked Chairman, Odisha Congress disciplinary committee.

The party said there has been no information or complaint from his family or close associates suggesting that he was abducted, leading the leadership to believe that he has deliberately gone into hiding.

“Therefore, you are hereby directed to personally appear at the party office by 6 pm on Sunday (March 15) and explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for such indiscipline. If you fail to appear within the stipulated time or do not provide a satisfactory written explanation, the party will be compelled to take appropriate action against you,” reads the show-cause notice.

It is pertinent to mention that the Odisha Congress has shifted eight of its MLAs to Bengaluru, fearing horse-trading during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. OPCC president Das, along with other senior party leaders, is also present in Bengaluru.

--IANS

gyan/pgh